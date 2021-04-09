On the Record: April 9, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Grace Hamilton talks about her story from this week on the Undergraduate Student Government’s elections this spring. Politics Reporter Lauren White talks about her story on why it’s too early to declare Iowa a red state and what recent elections mean for the state’s swing state status. Projects Reporter Brooklyn Draisey discusses her long form story about how the Child Life program at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital is helping its young patients embrace life with the COVID-19 pandemic’s added regulations.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.