Photos: Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement rally

April 1, 2021

A group of people wave to cars and hold signs on the Riverside Dr. overpass on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI) organized the rally to show support for workers, for climate, and for racial justice.
