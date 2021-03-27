Photos: Iowa volleyball v. Michigan State

Jerod Ringwald , Photojournalist
March 27, 2021

032721-volleyballMSU-JR001
Gallery|20 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa Middle Blocker Grace Tubbs warms up during a volleyball match between Iowa and Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 3-0.
Facebook Comments