On the Record: March 26, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Politics editor Julia Shanahan talks about her story from this week discussing legislation regarding insulin prices and what legislators at the state and federal levels are pushing when it comes to reform. News reporter Lily Rosen Marvin talks about her story on a study conducted by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics looking at the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines and how people can mitigate the effects when getting vaccinated. Finally, we hear from Rin Swann, a projects reporter, about her in-depth piece highlighting the work of the “unspoken heroes” of the pandemic who have worked to keep the University of Iowa campus functioning.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.