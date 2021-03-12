Photos: Iowa Field Hockey v. Michigan

Jerod Ringwald, Photojournalist
March 12, 2021

031221-fieldhockeymichigan-jr001
Gallery|20 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa players huddle before a field hockey game between Iowa and Michigan at Grant Field on Friday, March 12, 2021. The Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes 1-0.
Facebook Comments