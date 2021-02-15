Photo: Midwest One°

Ayrton Breckenridge, Photographer
February 15, 2021

The Midwest One Bank sign at the corner of East Washington Street and South Clinton street reads negative one degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 14 as a pedestrian is seen braving the weather as frostbite is possible within 10 minutes. The temperature on Sunday was expected to fall to negative 4 degrees with a wind chill of negative 24 degrees. (Ayrton Breckenridge)
Facebook Comments