Live updates and analysis: Iowa football team closes regular season against Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes put their five-game winning streak on the line in the battle for the Heartland Trophy.

Iowa Defensive Tackle Daviyon Nixon raises his fist as the Hawkeyes take to their home field for the first time in the season during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

The No. 16 Iowa football team (5-2) is on a five-game winning streak heading into its matchup with Wisconsin (2-2) to close the regular season.

The two teams are battling for the Heartland Trophy, which the Hawkeyes have not held in four years.

Pregame — Wisconsin will be without its starting running back Jalen Berger and two of its starting wide receivers, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, against Iowa. The Badgers announced that all three players are out because of various injuries.

For the Hawkeyes, Mark Kallenberger took first team reps at right tackle in warmups. He hasn’t started since Iowa’s game against Penn State.

Iowa’s No. 3 running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is out with an injury, the team announced.

7:12 1Q — Iowa made a questionable call to punt on its first drive. Facing a fourth and one at Wisconsin’s 40-yard line, head coach Kirk Ferentz sent the punt unit out. Punter Tory Taylor’s punt went into the end zone for the first time all season and Wisconsin started at its 20.

But on Wisconsin’s fourth offensive play, there was a fumble in the backfield on a handoff exchange and Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann jumped on it. The Hawkeyes started at the Badgers’ 32.

Iowa ended up settling for a field goal after the tough Wisconsin red zone defense stifled any shot at the end zone. Keith Duncan’s kick sailed through the uprights from 30-yards out. Iowa’s up 3-0 at the 7:12 mark of the first quarter.

4:00 1Q — Not sure what Iowa was doing on third down on its third offensive drive of the game. One yard to go and the Hawkeyes dial up play action. Seems to be some confusion as quarterback Spencer Petras throws it to an empty part of the field and is called for intentional grounding. After a punt, Wisconsin has the ball near midfield.

End 1Q — Both defenses have looked sharp and battled against the opposing team having good field position at times. After teams traded three and outs, Iowa is starting to move the ball after Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a catch and run for a first down. The Hawkeyes start the second quarter at their 32.

4:32 1Q — There have been 11 combined punts so far in the first half. Neither team has reached the 100-yard mark on offense.

Halftime — Iowa tacked on a field goal at the end of the half after Wisconsin’s fourth down attempt failed. Here are our halftime reactions:

10:41 3Q — A nine-play, 46-yard drive to start the first half for Wisconsin ended with a 47-yard field goal coming up short. The Hawkeye defense stuffed the Badgers on a third and two play, forcing the Badgers into the kick. The score remains 6-0 and Iowa takes over at its 29.

8:49 3Q — However unlikely it once seemed, a touchdown has been scored in this game. Smith-Marsette got a good release of the line of scrimmage and was open running toward the corner of the end zone. Petras connected with him for the 19-yard score. A conversion on the two-point play makes it 14-0 Iowa.

5:42 3Q — Iowa’s defense forced another three and out, but Charlie Jones muffed the punt and Wisconsin recovered at the Hawkeye 25. Three plays later, Wisconsin was in the end zone and Iowa’s lead was cut to 14-7.

3:52 3Q — Wisconsin faced third down from its 29 on the drive following its first scoring drive of the night. On third and seven, Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston sacked Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz for a loss of nine and forced a punt. Golston has seven tackles so far in the game.

1:23 3Q — The Iowa football team has finally connected on a deep ball.

On first and 10 from the Hawkeye 47-yard line, quarterback Spencer Petras fired a deep pass to an open Ihmir Smith-Marsette downfield. The senior wide receiver caught it and flipped into the end zone for the 53-yard score.

It was the second score of the day for Smith-Marsette, who has seven receptions for 140 yards. But Smith-Marsette appeared to hurt his left ankle on his celebration and went to the locker room.

The Hawkeyes lead 21-7 entering the fourth quarter.

7:44 4Q — Wisconsin failed to convert on fourth down on Iowa’s side of the field, so the Hawkeyes have the ball back up two scores with less than eight minutes to play.

Around the same time, Smith-Marsette came out of the locker room wearing a boot on his left foot. He is out for the day.

6:00 4Q — Tory Taylor was called for illegal kicking after the ball dropped to the turf and he desperately kicked it down field. Wisconsin started at Iowa’s five-yard line, but the Hawkeyes held them.

On fourth and goal from the one, quarterback Graham Mertz’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Jack Campbell. Iowa takes over with 4:23 left in the game, up 21-7.

4:09 4Q — One play after Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz in the end zone, running back Tyler Goodson broke free for an 80-yard touchdown to all but seal a Hawkeye victory.

Goodson ran through contact near the line of scrimmage, made defenders miss, and used a burst of speed to get all the way to the end zone.

Iowa leads 28-7 with 4:09 left to play in the game.

Final — Iowa defeats Wisconsin for first time since 2015, extends winning streak to six games

