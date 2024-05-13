The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa women’s gymnastics head coach Larissa Libby resigns

Libby was placed on administrative leave on March 28 after the athletic department launched an internal review into the program’s culture and environment.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
May 13, 2024
Iowa+head+coach+Larissa+Libby+yells+%E2%80%9CGo+Hawks%E2%80%9D+as+the+crowd+wishes+her+a+happy+birthday+during+a+gymnastics+meet+between+No.+20+Iowa+and+No.+41+Southern+Utah+at+Xtream+Arena+in+Coralville+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+26%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Thunderbirds+195.800+to+195.425.+%28Isabella+Tisdale%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Iowa women’s gymnastics head coach Larissa Libby resigned Friday, a little over a month after the University of Iowa launched an investigation into the program amid concerns surrounding its environment and culture. 

After receiving complaints from student-athletes about the team’s culture under Libby, the Iowa athletic department “determined an independent review of the program was warranted.” 

Libby was placed on administrative leave on March 28 to protect the integrity of the investigation, per Iowa Athletics. The department said that the leave wasn’t a disciplinary measure. 

The athletic department did not immediately respond to if the internal review and investigation is still ongoing. 

A national search for the program’s next head coach is ongoing, according to a press release from Iowa athletics. Assistant Coach Jessa Hansen Parker will serve as the interim head coach. 

Libby spent more than 20 years at the helm in Iowa City and called joining the Hawkeyes under then-women’s athletic director Dr. Christine Grant one of the best decisions she ever made. 

“I am very proud of all of our accomplishments both in the classroom and in the competitive arena,” she said in a statement. “I am grateful for the amazing Iowa community and the many people who dedicated themselves to supporting the team. I will never forget the many young women and coaches who have journeyed through our program and are now out in the world contributing to society at the highest level.” 

During Libby’s tenure, the Gymhawks were consistently ranked among the top 25 in the country. She was a three-time Big Ten and two-time NCAA Regional Coach of the Year, coaching 15 Big Ten champions, six NCAA Regional champions, and 11 NCAA Championships qualifiers. 

“Leaving behind all of the wonderful coaches in all different sports, who mentored, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my years at Iowa will be the hardest part of saying goodbye,” her statement read. “I will miss your friendship and unconditional support, but I look forward to the future and bringing all I have learned to whatever new opportunities lie ahead.”
