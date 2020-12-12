Iowa defeats Wisconsin for first time since 2015, extends winning streak to six games

Two second half touchdowns by Ihmir Smith-Marsette pushed the Hawkeyes over the Badgers.

Dec. 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa kicker Keith Duncan kicks a field goal at the end of the second quarter of the Iowa v. Wisconsin football game at Kinnick Stadium. . Iowa leads Wisconsin with a score of 6-0 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale/Daily Iowan via USA TODAY Network

The No. 16 Iowa football team defeated Wisconsin 28-7 at Kinnick Stadium to finish the regular season 6-2.

The Hawkeyes have won six games in a row on the season, and defeated the Badgers for the first time since 2015 on Saturday.

Iowa led 6-0 at halftime. Two Keith Duncan field goals had the Hawkeyes on the board in a half that was otherwise full of punts and stellar defensive play.

With 8:49 remaining in the third quarter, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras connected with receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 19-yard touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, Iowa led 14-0. Wisconsin punted on its next series, but Iowa returner Charlie Jones muffed the punt deep in Iowa territory.

Wisconsin took advantage and quickly scored to make the game 14-7.

With 1:23 remaining in the third quarter, Petras connected with Smith-Marsette again, this time for a 53-yard touchdown to extend the Hawkeye lead. Running back Tyler Goodson ran 80 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the game 28-7.

Smith-Marsette caught seven passes for 140 yards and two scores, while Goodson ran for 106 yards and a score. Defensively, Chauncey Golston led the way. The defensive end finished with nine tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. Iowa outgained Wisconsin on the day, 338 yards to 225.

The game featured a combined 17 punts.

Iowa will play in Champions Week next week against a Big Ten opponent, although it is not yet clear who the opponent will be.