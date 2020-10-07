Photos: Early Voting begins in Iowa City (10/06/20)

Voters line up in their cars on the second day of early voting in Johnson County.

Jeff Sigmund, Photojournalist
October 7, 2020

Jeff Sigmund
Johnson County holds Drive-in voting at 913 S. Dubuque St. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Voters wait to cast ballot while sitting in their cars.
