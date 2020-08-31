Two+people+facing+felony+charges+for+spray+painting+Old+Capitol

Two people have been arrested in connection with protests over the weekend. Both of them are accused of spray painting the Old Capitol during a protest on Aug. 28.

Luke Kenneth Beckner, 18, of Iowa City, was arrested Aug. 30 a little before a protest began on the Pentacrest. Beckner was released from the Johnson County Jail Monday morning. Logan Baldwin Creach, 18, also of Iowa City, was arrested on Aug. 29 and released Aug. 30. Both arrests were made by the University of Iowa Police Department.

Both men are facing a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, which is a class-D felony.

Both men are accused of vandalizing the Old Capitol on Aug. 28. A criminal complaint for Creach says he was identified by officers on the scene and through video footage. The complaint says the damage caused exceeded $1,500.

A criminal complaint for Beckner says he was identified by video surveillance and officers who had interacted with him in the past.

A third person was charged with second-degree criminal mischief at the Old Capitol, according to the University of Iowa Police Department’s arrest log, but the person is classified as a juvenile and there is no name or criminal complaint available.

The Old Capitol was spray painted extensively during protests in the beginning of June, and the University of Iowa spent an estimated $1 million removing the graffiti.

At least 15 people were charged in connection with protests in early June. Mazin Mohamedali, a lead protester was arrested in June on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and unlawful assembly. Most charges were dropped in a plea agreement on June 19.

The UI Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.