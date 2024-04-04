Man+charged+with+exposing+himself+in+Iowa+City+Walmart

Dustin Hills, 44, of West Branch, Iowa, has been charged with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself to a minor in the toy aisle of the Iowa City Walmart off Highway 1 in December. Hills was arrested Wednesday and was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond.

Indecent exposure is considered a serious misdemeanor in Iowa. If convicted, Hills could face up to a year in prison and a fine between $315 and $1,875.

According to court documents, Hills entered the Walmart around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2023, and allegedly proceeded to follow an underage person toward the toy aisle of the store.

Once in the toy aisle, the victim turned around and allegedly saw Hills expose himself. Court documents state that video surveillance from Walmart confirmed Hills followed the victim into the toy aisle right before the victim told their mother and store employees.

Before Hills was arrested, the criminal complaint states the Iowa City Police Department posted a picture of Hills on their Facebook page to help identify him. Hills then allegedly called police asking they remove the picture from the page according to the complaint. The date the call occurred was not reported in court documents.

The criminal complaint was filed on March 26, three months after the alleged crime. At the time of publication, no trial date has been set.