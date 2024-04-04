The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Man charged with exposing himself in Iowa City Walmart

Dustin Hills of West Branch, Iowa, was charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to a minor in the toy section of the Walmart.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
April 4, 2024
Dustin Hills, 44, of West Branch, Iowa, has been charged with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself to a minor in the toy aisle of the Iowa City Walmart off Highway 1 in December. Hills was arrested Wednesday and was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond.

Indecent exposure is considered a serious misdemeanor in Iowa. If convicted, Hills could face up to a year in prison and a fine between $315 and $1,875.

According to court documents, Hills entered the Walmart around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2023, and allegedly proceeded to follow an underage person toward the toy aisle of the store.

Once in the toy aisle, the victim turned around and allegedly saw Hills expose himself. Court documents state that video surveillance from Walmart confirmed Hills followed the victim into the toy aisle right before the victim told their mother and store employees.

Before Hills was arrested, the criminal complaint states the Iowa City Police Department posted a picture of Hills on their Facebook page to help identify him. Hills then allegedly called police asking they remove the picture from the page according to the complaint. The date the call occurred was not reported in court documents.

The criminal complaint was filed on March 26, three months after the alleged crime. At the time of publication, no trial date has been set.
About the Contributors
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
