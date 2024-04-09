Iowa+City+police+respond+to+shots+fired

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City police responded to a report of shots fired at 2:01 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Walden Road and Sylvan Glen Court.

Responding officers located evidence that shots were fired in the 2400 Block of Walden Road, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and ICPD are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ICPD, and police are requesting anyone with security cameras in the area to review their footage and contact the department with any footage relating to this incident.

Additionally, Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest.

Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward and all tips are held in strict confidence and anonymity. Tips can be submitted through the crime stoppers website or by their phone number.

No other information is available at this time.





