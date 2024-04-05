Iowa City High receives social media threat

A threat was directed toward the Iowa City High School through a social media post on Friday morning.

At 6:12 a.m., Iowa City High Principal John Bacon sent an email obtained by The Daily Iowan to the school’s parents and staff regarding a potential threat of violence made over social media toward the school. However, after following up with law enforcement, it was deemed the threat was not credible.

Bacon wrote the student involved with the threat would not be in school today, regardless of the threat’s validity. The school will be communicating with the student involved as well as their family to determine next steps according to ICCSD’s protocols, Bacon wrote.

She stated the district takes threats, legitimate or otherwise, seriously.

“This is another reminder that we all have a role in sustaining a safe learning environment and receiving information about this post is a perfect example of ‘If you see or hear something, say something,’” Bacon stated in the email.

Classes proceeded as usual and students attended school after the threat was investigated.

Lee Hermiston, Iowa City Police Department’s public information officer, stated in an email to the DI that the ICPD quickly followed up on the threat and determined there was no clear and present danger to the school or its staff and student body.