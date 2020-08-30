Iowa City man charged with criminal mischief
August 30, 2020
An Iowa City man has been charged with criminal mischief.
Logan Baldwin Creach, 18, 910 Kirkwood Ave, Iowa City, was charged on Aug. 29 with second-degree criminal mischief.
According to the arrest affidavit, Creach vandalized the Old Capitol Building on Aug. 28. The damage done by Creach to the Old Capitol Building exceeded $1,500. Creach was identified by the officers on scene and through video camera footage.
Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class-D felony.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Rachel Schilke is one of the News Editors at The Daily Iowan. She is a junior at the University of...