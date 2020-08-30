Iowa+City+man+charged+with+criminal+mischief

An Iowa City man has been charged with criminal mischief.

Logan Baldwin Creach, 18, 910 Kirkwood Ave, Iowa City, was charged on Aug. 29 with second-degree criminal mischief.

According to the arrest affidavit, Creach vandalized the Old Capitol Building on Aug. 28. The damage done by Creach to the Old Capitol Building exceeded $1,500. Creach was identified by the officers on scene and through video camera footage.

Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class-D felony.