Iowa City man charged with criminal mischief

Iowa+City+man+charged+with+criminal+mischief

Rachel Schilke, News Editor
August 30, 2020

An Iowa City man has been charged with criminal mischief.

Logan Baldwin Creach, 18, 910 Kirkwood Ave, Iowa City, was charged on Aug. 29 with second-degree criminal mischief.

According to the arrest affidavit, Creach vandalized the Old Capitol Building on Aug. 28. The damage done by Creach to the Old Capitol Building exceeded $1,500. Creach was identified by the officers on scene and through video camera footage.

Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class-D felony.

Facebook Comments