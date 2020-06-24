Big Ten Network announces men’s basketball All-Decade team

No Hawkeyes are among the 16 players selected.

Players prepare to rebound the ball during the men's basketball game against Lindsey Wilson College at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, November 4, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Raiders 96-58.

Over the past three days, the Big Ten Network has unveiled the members of its All-Decade men’s basketball team.

The voting was done by a 24-person panel, which selected the best players in the conference from 2010-2019. No Iowa players are among the 16 selected by the BTN panel.

Below is BTN’s full All-Decade team:

All-Decade first team

Trey Burke, Michigan

Evan Turner, Ohio State

Denzel Valentine, Michigan State

Draymond Green, Michigan State

Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

All-Decade second team

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Victor Oladipo, Indiana

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

All-Decade third team (tie for fifth spot)

Aaron Craft, Ohio State

Yogi Ferrell, Indiana

JaJuan Johnson, Purdue

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue