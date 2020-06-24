Big Ten Network announces men’s basketball All-Decade team
No Hawkeyes are among the 16 players selected.
June 24, 2020
Over the past three days, the Big Ten Network has unveiled the members of its All-Decade men’s basketball team.
The voting was done by a 24-person panel, which selected the best players in the conference from 2010-2019. No Iowa players are among the 16 selected by the BTN panel.
Below is BTN’s full All-Decade team:
All-Decade first team
Trey Burke, Michigan
Evan Turner, Ohio State
Denzel Valentine, Michigan State
Draymond Green, Michigan State
Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
All-Decade second team
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Victor Oladipo, Indiana
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
All-Decade third team (tie for fifth spot)
Aaron Craft, Ohio State
Yogi Ferrell, Indiana
JaJuan Johnson, Purdue
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa...