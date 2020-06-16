Grant Judkins signs free agent deal with Oakland Athletics

Judkins likely would have been selected in the MLB Draft had it not been shortened to five rounds.

Iowa's Grant Judkins winds up to pitch during a baseball game against the University of Illinois on Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 3-1.

Senior Hawkeye pitcher Grant Judkins has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Oakland Athletics, Iowa announced Tuesday morning.

The right-handed pitcher from Pella, Iowa, likely would have been selected in a normal MLB Draft. The draft was shortened to five rounds this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Judkins, one of Iowa’s 10 seniors in the 2020 class, had the option to return for another year of eligibility after coronavirus forced the cancellation of much of the season.

Judkins had a breakout season in 2019, and in 2020 was set to pitch in Iowa’s weekend rotation. He went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts during the shortened 2020 season. Over 21 innings, Judkins recorded 24 strikeouts to only five walks and allowed three runs or fewer in all four of his starts.

Judkins finished his career at Iowa with eight wins and a 3.72 ERA over 42 appearances. He recorded 149 strikeouts to 57 walks. He was a two-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and Collegiate Baseball National Pitcher of the Week during his career.