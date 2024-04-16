UI requests to build clubhouse at Duane Banks Field

The 2,365 square-foot clubhouse would be adjacent to Iowa’s existing dugout along the first base side of the stadium. The $5.5 million project would be funded through gifts and earnings from the athletics department.

“Duane Banks Baseball Stadium’s existing team and locker room accommodations, used prior to and after team practices and games, need updating and expansion to improve player development and recruitment. Practice and game day support spaces for the team lack proper meeting space, restroom accommodations, ventilation, heating, cooling, and insulation,” according to regents documents.

The original plan included a $27.4 million renovation to Duane Banks to improve the game day experience for fans with increased stadium capacity, improved ADA access and seating, and new premium seating. The project, which was slated to begin at the end of this season, also featured additional concessions and restrooms and a renovated entrance to the stadium.

“Due to funding and cost concerns that arose after the intended scope of work was designed, UI Athletics determined the best approach is to advance a smaller project now and do further renovations in the future when associated gift funding becomes available,” regents documents stated.

The UI would eliminate $150,000 in deferred maintenance costs by halting the other major renovations for now and just building the new home-team clubhouse.