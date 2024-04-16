The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Regent survey shows better attitudes toward free speech on campus
UI requests to build clubhouse at Duane Banks Field
Politics Notebook | Iowa lawmakers send teacher gun bill to governor
Las Vegas Aces select Kate Martin in second round of WNBA Draft
Severe storms expected to hit Johnson County area Tuesday and Wednesday
The 2,365 square-foot, $5.5 million clubhouse would be adjacent to Iowa’s existing dugout along the first base side of the stadium.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
April 16, 2024
Iowa+relief+pitcher+Aaron+Savary+celebrates+a+clean+inning+during+a+baseball+game+between+St.+Thomas+and+Iowa+at+Duane+Banks+Field+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Tommies+17-11.
Ryan Paris/The Daily Iowan
Iowa relief pitcher Aaron Savary celebrates a clean inning during a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.

The University of Iowa is requesting approval from the state Board of Regents to build a new standalone clubhouse at Duane Banks Field. The regents will vote next week.

The 2,365 square-foot clubhouse would be adjacent to Iowa’s existing dugout along the first base side of the stadium. The $5.5 million project would be funded through gifts and earnings from the athletics department.

“Duane Banks Baseball Stadium’s existing team and locker room accommodations, used prior to and after team practices and games, need updating and expansion to improve player development and recruitment. Practice and game day support spaces for the team lack proper meeting space, restroom accommodations, ventilation, heating, cooling, and insulation,” according to regents documents.

The original plan included a $27.4 million renovation to Duane Banks to improve the game day experience for fans with increased stadium capacity, improved ADA access and seating, and new premium seating. The project, which was slated to begin at the end of this season, also featured additional concessions and restrooms and a renovated entrance to the stadium.

“Due to funding and cost concerns that arose after the intended scope of work was designed, UI Athletics determined the best approach is to advance a smaller project now and do further renovations in the future when associated gift funding becomes available,” regents documents stated.

The UI would eliminate $150,000 in deferred maintenance costs by halting the other major renovations for now and just building the new home-team clubhouse.
About the Contributor
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
