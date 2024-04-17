The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s midweek victory over Bradley
Caitlin Clark to sign eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, receive signature shoe
Iowa Senate gives final approval of governor’s literacy bill
Caitlin Clark appears on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’
Iowa men’s basketball picks up guard Drew Thelwell from transfer portal
Advertisement

Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s midweek victory over Bradley

The Hawkeyes trailed 6-3 at one point, but patient hitting and solid pitching led them to a much-needed victory.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 17, 2024
Iowa+players+high+five+after+securing+the+win+after+a+baseball+game+between+St.+Thomas+and+Iowa+at+Duane+Banks+Field+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Tommies+17-11.
Ryan Paris/The Daily Iowan
Iowa players high five after securing the win after a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.

The Iowa baseball team defeated the Bradley Braves in a hard-fought midweek contest. The Hawkeyes trailed 6-3 at one point, but patient hitting and solid pitching led them to victory. With the triumph, Iowa improves to 19-15 on the season. 

Here are three takeaways from the win: 

Resilience at the plate 

Iowa struggled at the dish during last weekend’s series against Ohio State, and things looked grim for a large portion of this one. The Hawkeyes put up a three spot in the second inning but couldn’t do anything over the next two frames and watched Bradley take a 6-3 advantage. 

But unlike the series in Columbus, Iowa pulled itself together in a big way, scoring eight consecutive runs on their way to victory. 

In the sixth, the Hawkeyes battled back from two quick outs and began to show patience at the plate, resulting in three free bases, including one with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Third-year Andy Nelson tied the game at six runs apiece with a two-run single, and the floodgates opened from there. 

Iowa scored five more runs over the final two innings, with four of those coming with two outs. 

“It was great to see us bounce back in the second half with our backs against the wall,” head coach Rick Heller said. “We just kept fighting and putting pressure on them.”

Pitching bounces back from rough patch  

Iowa’s pitching has had issues all season long, and it nearly came back to haunt them in this one in the middle innings. But this time they weathered the storm and came out on top. 

The Hawkeyes usually employ a bullpen-style game for midweeks, and Heller sent out second-year Ganon Archer to begin the game. Archer gave up a solo shot in the first inning but calmly retired the rest of the side to close out his only inning of work. 

The next two Iowa pitchers threw scoreless frames, but then second-year Aaron Savary got into some trouble in the fourth. After striking out his first batter, he surrendered two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. 

Savary was pulled, but Bradley capitalized with four runs in the inning to take a 5-3 lead. A solo shot in the fifth extended the lead to three, but the Braves didn’t score again the rest of the night. The Hawkeye pitching staff held their own from there to secure a much-needed victory. 

“The guys just did an awesome job on the back end of the bullpen,” Heller said 

Key series ahead 

As it stands right now, the Hawkeyes would barely qualify for the eight-team Big Ten Tournament next month. Iowa currently sits in seventh place, but Maryland and Penn State are only one game back in the standings. 

This weekend, the Hawkeyes will host a desperate Rutgers squad looking to save its season after a rough patch to begin Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights are 3-6 in conference play and 1.5 games out of the final bid to Omaha. A series victory in Iowa City would drastically improve their positioning while damaging Iowa’s hopes at the same time. 

The Hawkeyes have the home-field advantage, but Rutgers has scored 31 runs over its last three games, resulting in a surprising series win over first-place Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights top the league in total offense, with Iowa close behind in second place. 

“They are going to be playing for their lives,” Heller said. “It’s going to be a tough battle, but it should be a really good series.”
More to Discover
More in Baseball
St. Thomas infielder Tanner Recchio and Iowa infielder Davis Cop watch a pitch during a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.
Davis Cop emerges as Iowa baseball’s key transfer portal pickup
Iowa relief pitcher Aaron Savary celebrates a clean inning during a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.
UI requests to build clubhouse at Duane Banks Field
Iowa pitcher, Brody Brecht winds up a pitch as Western Illinois baserunners lead off during a baseball game between Iowa and Western Illinois at Duane Banks Field on Friday, March 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes would win 11-1 in the eighth inning.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss to Ohio State
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs a young fans shoe after a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.
Caitlin Clark to sign eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, receive signature shoe
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Former President Donald Trump won the caucuses in a dominant and early fashion with 51 percent support from Republicans while DeSantis trailed in second with 21 percent as of 11:15 p.m. Around 250 people showed up to listen to DeSantis. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa Senate gives final approval of governor’s literacy bill
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles during the 2024 Associated Press Coach and Player of the Year News Conference at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Caitlin Clark appears on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’
More in Sports
Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen commits to Iowa womens basketball
Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen commits to Iowa women's basketball
Iowa starters take the court before a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes 69-67.
Iowa men’s basketball picks up guard Drew Thelwell from transfer portal
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles at fans during a season celebration to honor the Iowa women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during an NCAA Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins. The game marks Iowa’s second straight runner-up finish for the title.
2024 WNBA Draft garners 2.45 million viewers, shatters previous record
About the Contributor
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in