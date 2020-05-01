Second assault reported on College Street this week

An assault was reported on East College Street Friday morning, making this the second assault in the area this week.

According to a release from the City of Iowa City, the assault occurred at 8:15 a.m. Friday at 1500 E. College St. The victim reported that an unknown man with a knife came up from behind and wrapped an arm around the victim’s shoulders. The victim fought of the assailant, who then ran off. Witnesses lost sight of the man near Pearl Street.

The suspect was described as a thin black male with short hair that was about 6-foot-2, according to the release. He was wearing a dark hoodie and face covering.

A previous assault was reported near 515 E. College St. Wednesday. The suspect in that assault was not seen with a knife, but he was also described as a black male in dark clothing.

Iowa City police are asking anyone with any information regarding the assaults to report what they know to authorities. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.