Iowa City police asking for public’s help in assault investigation

Iowa City police are asking anyone with any information about a Wednesday morning assault to contact the department as the incident is being investigated.

According to a release from the City of Iowa City, officers received a report of an assault at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday near 515 College St. The caller was grabbed by an unknown man in an alley, but he was able to fight the man off without being injured. The man than ran from the area.

The release described the man as a black man with brown eyes who is at least six feet tall and 160 pounds. The man was wearing all black — including a hoodie pulled around his face — a black scarf, and purple winter gloves.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding this incident if an arrest is made, the release said.