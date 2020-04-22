2020 Daily Iowan NFL Mock Draft
Pregame Editor Pete Ruden and Sports Editor Robert Read give their take on this year’s NFL Draft before the event kicks off.
April 22, 2020
1. Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
This is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Then again, it’s the Bengals.
2. Redskins — Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
The Redskins boast depth on the edge, but Young is simply too good to pass up. Paired with 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan, the Washington pass rush could look scary next season.
3. Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Detroit traded away Darius Slay this offseason. The should replace him with another shutdown corner in Okudah.
4. Giants — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
If you need to protect your 2019 first-round quarterback, Wirfs is the player you’d want. With his versatility on the line and pure athleticism, he’ll fit right in in New York.
5. Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Injuries are definitely a concern for Tagovailoa, but his potential is too high for Miami to pass up.
6. Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Philip Rivers is gone. After picking up Bryan Bulaga at tackle, quarterback is definitely the Chargers’ main need. Make it a competition between Herbert and Tyrod Taylor.
7. Panthers — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Simmons can play almost everywhere on the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers’ new head coach Matt Rhule will have plenty of options for how to use him.
8. Cardinals — Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama
Arizona addressed a key offensive need with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. Now, they’d welcome some help in the trenches.
9. Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Henderson is rising fast throughout the draft process and the Jaguars could use some help in the secondary.
10. Browns — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The Browns need help on the offensive line. With two tackles already off the board, it wouldn’t hurt to grab another top-10 caliber centerpiece up front.
11. Jets — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
12. Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
13. 49ers (via Colts) — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
14. Buccaneers — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
15. Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
16. Falcons — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
17. Cowboys — K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
18. Dolphins (via Steelers) — Josh Jones, OT, Houston
19. Raiders (via Bears) — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
20. Jaguars (via Rams) — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
21. Eagles — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
22. Vikings (via Bills) — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
23. Patriots — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
24. Saints — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
25. Vikings — A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
His performance at the combine dropped his stock, but Epenesa’s combination of power and versatility on the defensive line should make him an option for Minnesota.
26. Dolphins (via Texans) — D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
27. Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
28. Ravens — Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
29. Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
30. Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
31. 49ers — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
32. Chiefs — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
