2020 Daily Iowan NFL Mock Draft

Pregame Editor Pete Ruden and Sports Editor Robert Read give their take on this year’s NFL Draft before the event kicks off.

1. Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

This is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Then again, it’s the Bengals.

2. Redskins — Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

The Redskins boast depth on the edge, but Young is simply too good to pass up. Paired with 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan, the Washington pass rush could look scary next season.

3. Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Detroit traded away Darius Slay this offseason. The should replace him with another shutdown corner in Okudah.

4. Giants — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

If you need to protect your 2019 first-round quarterback, Wirfs is the player you’d want. With his versatility on the line and pure athleticism, he’ll fit right in in New York.

5. Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Injuries are definitely a concern for Tagovailoa, but his potential is too high for Miami to pass up.

6. Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Philip Rivers is gone. After picking up Bryan Bulaga at tackle, quarterback is definitely the Chargers’ main need. Make it a competition between Herbert and Tyrod Taylor.

7. Panthers — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons can play almost everywhere on the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers’ new head coach Matt Rhule will have plenty of options for how to use him.

8. Cardinals — Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama

Arizona addressed a key offensive need with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. Now, they’d welcome some help in the trenches.

9. Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Henderson is rising fast throughout the draft process and the Jaguars could use some help in the secondary.

10. Browns — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Browns need help on the offensive line. With two tackles already off the board, it wouldn’t hurt to grab another top-10 caliber centerpiece up front.

11. Jets — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. 49ers (via Colts) — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

14. Buccaneers — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Falcons — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Cowboys — K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Dolphins (via Steelers) — Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Raiders (via Bears) — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

20. Jaguars (via Rams) — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

21. Eagles — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Vikings (via Bills) — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. Patriots — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. Saints — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

25. Vikings — A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

His performance at the combine dropped his stock, but Epenesa’s combination of power and versatility on the defensive line should make him an option for Minnesota.

26. Dolphins (via Texans) — D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Ravens — Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

29. Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

30. Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. 49ers — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Chiefs — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama