2020 Daily Iowan NFL Mock Draft

Pregame Editor Pete Ruden and Sports Editor Robert Read give their take on this year’s NFL Draft before the event kicks off.

Iowa+offensive+lineman+Tristan+Wirfs+cheers+during+the+Iowa+vs.+Northwestern+football+game+at+Ryan+Field+on+Saturday%2C+October+26%2C+2019.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats+20-0.

Katina Zentz

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs cheers during the Iowa vs. Northwestern football game at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 20-0.

Pete Ruden and Robert Read
April 22, 2020

1. Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

This is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Then again, it’s the Bengals.

2. Redskins — Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

The Redskins boast depth on the edge, but Young is simply too good to pass up. Paired with 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan, the Washington pass rush could look scary next season.

3. Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Detroit traded away Darius Slay this offseason. The should replace him with another shutdown corner in Okudah.

4. Giants — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

If you need to protect your 2019 first-round quarterback, Wirfs is the player you’d want. With his versatility on the line and pure athleticism, he’ll fit right in in New York.

5. Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Injuries are definitely a concern for Tagovailoa, but his potential is too high for Miami to pass up.

RELATED: Looking back at Iowa’s first-round draft picks under Kirk Ferentz

6. Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Philip Rivers is gone. After picking up Bryan Bulaga at tackle, quarterback is definitely the Chargers’ main need. Make it a competition between Herbert and Tyrod Taylor.

7. Panthers — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons can play almost everywhere on the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers’ new head coach Matt Rhule will have plenty of options for how to use him.

8. Cardinals — Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama

Arizona addressed a key offensive need with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. Now, they’d welcome some help in the trenches.

9. Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Henderson is rising fast throughout the draft process and the Jaguars could use some help in the secondary.

10. Browns — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Browns need help on the offensive line. With two tackles already off the board, it wouldn’t hurt to grab another top-10 caliber centerpiece up front.

RELATED: Looking back at Iowa’s most notable draft steals under Kirk Ferentz

11. Jets — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
12. Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
13. 49ers (via Colts) — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
14. Buccaneers — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
15. Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
16. Falcons — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
17. Cowboys — K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
18. Dolphins (via Steelers) — Josh Jones, OT, Houston
19. Raiders (via Bears) — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
20. Jaguars (via Rams) — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
21. Eagles — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
22. Vikings (via Bills) — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
23. Patriots — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
24. Saints — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

25. Vikings — A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

His performance at the combine dropped his stock, but Epenesa’s combination of power and versatility on the defensive line should make him an option for Minnesota.

26. Dolphins (via Texans) — D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
27. Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
28. Ravens — Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
29. Titans — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
30. Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
31. 49ers — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
32. Chiefs — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Facebook Comments