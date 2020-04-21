Looking back at Iowa’s most notable draft steals under Kirk Ferentz

The Hawkeyes have had a number of high draft picks recently, as well as players taken late who have made an impact in the NFL.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz smiles after the win during the Holiday Bowl game between Iowa and USC at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 49-24.

Former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wrifs won’t have to wait long to hear his name called on the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft. Former Hawkeye edge rusher A.J. Epenesa should be off the board quickly, as well.

For three other former Hawkeyes — Nate Stanley, Geno Stone, and Michael Ojemudia — it could be a while until they find out where they are headed in the NFL.

Many experts have these three Iowa draft hopefuls going in the mid-to-late rounds. The draft is a very unpredictable event, so there’s really no telling exactly in what round these players may be drafted.

Along with a number of first-round draft picks, Iowa has had a number of former players drafted later that have been very productive at the next level. Stanley, Stone, and Ojemudia could be the next in line. Here are some of the most notable draft steals from Iowa under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Marshal Yanda, OT — 2007, 3rd round (Baltimore Ravens)

In most cases, a third-round pick may not seem like a draft steal. It certainly is one when the player turns out to be one of the best offensive lineman in football for over a decade.

Yanda’s 13-year career with the Ravens just came to an end this offseason after he announced his retirement. Spending most of his career at right guard, Yanda was an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro. Yanda was unanimously named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Following the 2012 regular season, Yanda won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens. The next stop for Yanda is inevitably a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mike Daniels, DE — 2012, 4th round (Green Bay Packers)

Daniels was a mainstay on Green Bay’s defense in his seven years with the team. He appeared in 102 games over that stretch and started 72 of them. This past season, Daniels played for the Detroit Lions.

In his career, Daniels has tallied 30 sacks and 49 tackles for loss. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as a member of the Packers.

Micah Hyde, DB — 2013, 5th round (Green Bay Packers)

Another steal for the Packers, Hyde has become one of the best safeties in the NFL since entering the league. Hyde spent the first four seasons of his career with the Packers before signing a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

In his career, Hyde has totaled 16 interceptions and 44 passes defended. He’s also been a playmaker on special teams, returning three punts and one kickoff back for touchdowns in his career.

Hyde was a Pro Bowler in 2017.

Austin Blythe, OL — 2016, 7th round (Indianapolis Colts)

Blythe had a one-year stint with the Colts where he only started one game, but he has developed into a starting lineman with the Los Angeles Rams in the three years since.

Forced into the starting lineup due to injury, Blythe anchored the right guard spot for the Rams in 2018 and made an appearance in the Super Bowl. Blythe started for the Rams again last season and should be back on the offensive line for the team again next season.

Desmond King, DB — 2017, 5th round (Los Angeles Chargers)

King’s speed and athleticism were questioned coming out of Iowa, causing him to fall in the draft. He’s proved his doubters wrong with a quick start to his professional career.

In 2017, King was named to the All-Pro team twice. He was first-team as a defensive back and second-team as a punt returner.

King has appeared in 47 games for the Chargers over the last three seasons, intercepting four passes and returning two punts for touchdowns.

George Kittle, TE — 2017, 5th round (San Francisco 49ers)

One of the biggest draft steals in recent memory, Kittle has become one of the best players in the NFL in his three seasons in the league.

In 2018, Kittle set a new single-season record of receiving yards by a tight end with 1,377. He followed that up with another 1,000-yard season last year and was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded player in the league.

Kittle has twice been named to the Pro Bowl in his three-year career, and he was named first-team All-Pro last season.