Looking back at Iowa’s first-round draft picks under Kirk Ferentz

Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa are expected to be selected early in this year’s draft. They’d be the latest in a long line of Hawkeyes selected in the first round.

Iowa T.J. Hoeckenson walks back onto the field during Iowa's game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 63-0.

Under head coach Kirk Ferentz, who took over the Iowa football program in 1999, the Hawkeyes have been among the best programs in the Big Ten at producing NFL players.

That includes top-level prospects. Since 1999, nine former Hawkeyes have been first-round draft picks. On Thursday, Tristan Wirfs — and possibly A.J. Epenesa — will become the latest former Iowa players to be selected in the first round.

Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, here’s a look back at all the first-round NFL draft picks under Ferentz and how they turned out.

Dallas Clark, TE — 2003, 24th overall (Indianapolis Colts)

The Mackey Award winning tight end made an immediate impact at the next level, becoming a favorite target for Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. Over his 11 year career — which included nine seasons with the Colts — Clark caught 505 passes for 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns.

In 2009, Clark was named first-team All-Pro for a Colts team that went 14-2 and earned a trip to the Super Bowl, where the team lost to the New Orleans Saints. During that regular season, Clark tallied 100 receptions for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Clark won Super Bowl XLI as a member of the Colts.

Robert Gallery, OT — 2004, 2nd overall (Oakland Raiders)

Considered by many to be a bust, Gallery still went on to have a relatively long NFL career. Gallery spent seven seasons with the Raiders before playing his final season with the Seattle Seahawks. Gallery made the switch to guard later in his career after failing to make it as a tackle.

Chad Greenway, LB — 2006, 17th overall (Minnesota Vikings)

A fan favorite in Minnesota, Greenway played 10 seasons for the Vikings before retiring following the 2016 season. Greenway, a two-time pro bowler, was a mainstay for the Vikings’ defense.

Greenway only missed four games over his career. In 156 games played, Greenway totaled 1,103 tackles, 18 sacks, 62 tackles for loss, and 11 interceptions.

Bryan Bulaga, OT — 2010, 23rd overall (Green Bay Packers)

Bulaga’s 10-year career with the Packers just came to an end this offseason after he signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Although he has at times had problems with injuries, Bulaga has been key to Green Bay’s success over the last decade.

At right tackle, he’s been key in protecting Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In Bulaga’s rookie year, he appeared in all 16 regular season games and helped the Packers win the Super Bowl.

Adrian Clayborn, DE — 2011, 20th overall (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Clayborn’s stat sheet may not show the level of production expected of a first-round pick, but he is still a valuable pass rusher who is also stout at defending the run.

Over nine seasons with three different teams, Clayborn has tallied 36.5 sacks and 52 tackles for loss. As a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Clayborn recorded six sacks in a 2017 game against the Dallas Cowboys, one off of the NFL record.

Clayborn won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the 2018 Patriots.

Riley Reiff, OT — 2012, 23rd overall (Detroit Lions)

After spending the first five years of his career with the Lions, Reiff moved on to a different team in the NFC North — the Vikings. For the past three seasons, Reiff has suited up for Minnesota and is now a team captain for the Vikings.

Brandon Scherff, OT — 2015, 5th overall (Washington Redskins)

Scherff was moved to guard in Washington and has become maybe the best at that position in all of football. Now a three-time Pro Bowler, Scherff signed a franchise tender with Washington this offseason that will pay him $15.03 million next season.

T.J. Hockenson, TE — 2019, 8th overall (Detroit Lions)

Hockenson was a playmaker for the Lions when he was on the field. The Mackey Award winner set an NFL record for a tight end with 131 yards in his professional debut. Hockenson missed four games in 2019 due to injury, but finished with 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Fant, TE — 2019, 20th overall (Denver Broncos)

The Hawkeyes made history in last year’s draft when they had two tight ends selected in the first round. Fant lived up to the hype with the Broncos in his rookie season.

Fant finished the season with 562 yards, the most by any rookie tight end. He caught 40 passes, including three touchdowns on the year. Fant displayed his speed and athleticism for the Broncos in 2019, and that should make him a mismatch in the NFL for years to come.