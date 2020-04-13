Swisher man accused of threatening man with a shotgun

A Swisher man has been accused of threatening another man with a shotgun, stating that he would murder the victim.

Jeremy Ludvicek, 38, was charged April 10 with assault causing bodily injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree harassment.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ludvicek had a physical fight with the victim. He struck the victim several times in the face, causing bruises and scrapes. He left to go to the upstairs bedroom and retrieved a shotgun.

When Ludvicek pointed the shotgun at the victim, the affidavit said, he said he was going to kill the victim.

In route to jail, the affidavit said, he continued to say that he would murder the victim and burn the house down. He also said that he would spend his life in prison and would not care as long as the victim was dead.

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class-D felony.