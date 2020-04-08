Iowa City police respond to second report of shots fired this week

Iowa City police responded to multiple shots fired reports near the 1100 block of Arthur Street at 8:41 Tuesday night, according to a press release from the City of Iowa City.

Officers on the scene found a residence with gunshot damage, the release said, as well as shell castings in the parking lot. No injuries were reported in relation to the incident and no evidence of any injury.

No arrests have been made at this time, the release said, and officers are continuing to investigate.

Separate reports of shots fired were also reported Monday night near the 900 block of Cross Park Avenue. No injuries were reported from that incident, and no arrests have currently been made.