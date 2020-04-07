Iowa City police respond to reports of shots fired Monday night
April 7, 2020
Iowa City police responded to multiple reports of shots fired by the 900 block of Cross Park Avenue at around 11:07 p.m. Monday night.
According to a release from the City of Iowa City, officers on the scene found a bullet hole near the area but no shell castings. No one reported any injuries in relation to the incident.
No arrest have been made, the release said, and the matter is currently under investigation.
Email: [email protected]
Kayli Reese is the Managing Editor at The Daily Iowan. This is her fourth year at the University of Iowa and working for...