Des Moines man accused of sexual abusing a woman in a hotel room

A Des Moines man has been accused of holding a woman down and having sex with her against her will.

Ernest Seaton, 19, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

According to the arrest affidavit, Seaton and the victim were in a hotel room when Seaton attempted to have sexual intercourse with the victim. The victim told him that she did not want to have sex with him.

Seaton put her down on the bed by grasping her wrists and had intercourse with her against her will.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class-C felony.