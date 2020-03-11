Coralville man accused of assaulting his partner, punching their dog

A Coralville man has been accused of assaulting his romantic partner, wrapping his hands around her neck, biting her, and punching their dog.

Riley McLaughlin-Chihak, 21, was charged March 10 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow, domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury, and obstruction of emergency communications.

According to the arrest affidavit, McLaughlin-Chihak was arguing with his partner, who has lived with him for the past two years. When she stood to walk past him, McLaughlin-Chihak placed both hands around her throat and squeezed. She escaped his grasp, ran to the bedroom, and said she was going to call the police.

McLaughlin-Chihak pushed her to the floor, wrestled the phone out of her hand, placed his hand around her neck and squeezed, the affidavit said. He held her on the floor, bit her arm, and punched the dog who was barking at both of them.

The victim complained of pain in her forearms and had a split and swollen upper lip, in addition to red marks on her neck and forearms.

Domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow is a Class-C felony.