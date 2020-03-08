Washington man charged with assault in the Ped Mall

A Washington man has been charged with assault causing serious injury after involvement in a large fight at the Ped Mall.

Antoine Sykes, 24, was charged March 8 with serious assault, public intoxication, two counts of disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior, and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sykes was involved in a fight in the Ped Mall where he allegedly went up to another person and “sucker punched” them. The victim needed to be taken to the hospital and received multiple stitches.

Sykes was told to stop and place his arms behind his back by police officers, the affidavit said, and Skyes resisted. Multiple officers had to place hands on Sykes and pepper spray him in order to get him under control. One of the officers received injuries from Sykes.

Sykes also smelled of alcohol, had impaired speech and balance, and admitted to drinking. He refused a post-arrest breath test.

Assault causing serious injury is a Class-D felony.