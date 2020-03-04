Coralville woman accused of writing false check

A Coralville woman is accused of writing a false check for $861.27.

Kianna Vanderhurst, 22, was charged March 3 with forgery and third-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit, Vanderhurst cashed the check on the account of Freshmex Cedar Rapids LLC, drawn from West Bank for the amount of $861.27. Vanderhurst was seen on video cashing the check. She was never an employee or the company and had no reason to receive payment.

The company account manager confirmed the check was counterfeit, the affidavit said. The company sustained a financial loss in the amount of the check.

Forgery is a Class-D felony.