Cedar Rapids man accused of possessing drugs in jail

A Cedar Rapids man has been accused of bringing marijuana into the Johnson County Jail.

Drake Brewster, 21, was charged Feb. 28 with driving with a denied/revoked license, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer observed that Brewster’s vehicle did not have a registration ticket attached to it. The officer used his mobile computer to check the plate’s expiration date and discovered it expired in October 2019.

Brewster produced his driver’s license when stopped by the officer, confirming his identity. The officer noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana, the affidavit said, and loose tobacco was all over the inside of the car.

Brewster was arrested for driving with a revoked license and was taken to Johnson County Jail. He was asked multiple times after patting him down if he had anything illegal on him, the affidavit said, and he denied it.

After arriving at the jail, a small smoked potion of marijuana cigarettes was found in a rolled-up plastic bag in his pocket. A sample was tested and found positive for marijuana.

Possessing contraband in a correctional facility is a Class-D felony.