Reports received of sexual assault at east side residence hall

The University of Iowa received reports of a sexual assault at an east side residence hall on campus on Feb. 22.

According to an email from the Department of Public Safety, the assault is indicated to have been perpetrated by an acquaintance.

The email also encouraged the UI community to report any crimes to UI police and ask the Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator any questions about reporting. Resources for victims of sexual assault or harassment are also available with the Rape Victim Advocacy Program.