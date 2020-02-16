Sexual assault reported in east side UI residence hall

The Old Capitol is seen on Nov. 25, 2018.

The Old Capitol is seen on Nov. 25, 2018.

The Old Capitol is seen on Nov. 25, 2018.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 2 + 5? Send Email Cancel

The University of Iowa received reports of a sexual assault that occurred in an east side residence hall early in the morning on Feb. 15.

According to an email from the UI Department of Public Safety, a resident was inappropriately touched by an unknown person. No other information regarding the incident is available at this time.

The email also encouraged the UI community to report any crimes to UI police and ask the Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator any questions about reporting.