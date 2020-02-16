Sexual assault reported in east side UI residence hall
February 16, 2020
The University of Iowa received reports of a sexual assault that occurred in an east side residence hall early in the morning on Feb. 15.
According to an email from the UI Department of Public Safety, a resident was inappropriately touched by an unknown person. No other information regarding the incident is available at this time.
The email also encouraged the UI community to report any crimes to UI police and ask the Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator any questions about reporting.
