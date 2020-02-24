Captain Bill Campbell named Interim Iowa City Police Chief

Campbell will hold the position effective immediately. Police Chief Jody Matherly announced his retirement on Feb. 6.

A police car sits inside the a parking garage on May 4, 2015. (The Daily Iowan/Sergio Flores)

Iowa City Police Captain Bill Campbell will now serve as Interim Police Chief following the announcement of current Police Chief Jody Matherly’s retirement, according to a release from the City of Iowa City on Monday.

City Manager Geoff Fruin appointed Campbell to the position, the release said, and Campbell will serve in the role effective immediately.

An individual can serve as Interim Police Chief for 90 days in accordance with State of Iowa Code, the release said. If a permanent chief is not chosen within those 90 days, the city manager will have to name an Interim Police Chief for a second time.

Campbell has been working in various roles at the Iowa City police department since 1990, when he was a patrol officer & field training officer, the release said. He has been a captain since May, 12, 2016.

He also was part of the Special Response Team for 18 years, the release said, and worked with the Iowa City Community School District on its emergency response plan.

Campbell also served as Interim Police Chief in 2016, the release said.

“With almost 30 years of experience in the Police Department, I am more than confident that Captain Campbell can lead the ICPD during this transitional time,” City Manager Geoff Fruin said in the release.