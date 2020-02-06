Iowa City Police Chief Jody Matherly to retire

A national search will be conducted to find a new Iowa City Police Chief. No official retirement date has been set yet for Matherly.

After over three years serving as the Iowa City Police Chief, Jody Matherly has announced his retirement, according to a press release from the City of Iowa City.

Matherly has been police chief since Jan. 23, 2017. His career in law enforcement spans 37 years, the release said, including a position as police chief in Altoona and Grinnell.

“I could not have dreamed that serving the Iowa City community over the last three years would have had such a positive impact on me,” Matherly said in the release. “Over the past couple years, I have experienced some health concerns which prompted me to reflect on what the future holds. I decided that while my well-being and the police department are both in a good place, now is the perfect time to transition to the next chapter.”

Matherly was a leader in creating the Iowa City Police Department’s new mission statement during his time as chief, the release said, which focused on community partnerships and empowering victims.

“His leadership has enabled the Police Department to be viewed not just as a law enforcement agency, but rather a problem-solving team that can help those most in need with access to housing, mental health resources, and other critical care services,” the release said.

No official retirement date has been set yet, the release said, and Matherly will continue to perform his duties until that date is set. A national search will be done to find a new police chief, and details about this process will be release later this month.