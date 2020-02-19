Iowa City police received reports of multiple gunshots, no injuries reported

Iowa City police received reports of multiple gunshots, no injuries reported

Kayli Reese, Managing Editor
February 19, 2020

Iowa City police have received several reports of gunshots near Sandusky and Taylor Drives at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the City of Iowa City.

Officers arriving at the scene found damage — believed to be gunshot-related — done to a vehicle and residence in the area, the release said.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the incident, the release said, and no arrests have been made.

