Iowa City police received reports of multiple gunshots, no injuries reported
February 19, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Iowa City police have received several reports of gunshots near Sandusky and Taylor Drives at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the City of Iowa City.
Officers arriving at the scene found damage — believed to be gunshot-related — done to a vehicle and residence in the area, the release said.
No injuries have been reported in relation to the incident, the release said, and no arrests have been made.
Email: [email protected]
Kayli Reese is the Managing Editor at The Daily Iowan. This is her fourth year at the University of Iowa and working for...