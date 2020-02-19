Iowa City police received reports of multiple gunshots, no injuries reported

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Iowa City police have received several reports of gunshots near Sandusky and Taylor Drives at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the City of Iowa City.

Officers arriving at the scene found damage — believed to be gunshot-related — done to a vehicle and residence in the area, the release said.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the incident, the release said, and no arrests have been made.