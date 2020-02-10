The Cloakroom: Iowa caucuses 2020 – “A little bit hectic”

In this week’s episode of The Cloakroom, Jake Nemmers and Max Kinstler report their encounters and experiences covering the 2020 Iowa caucuses in Iowa City, Iowa. Visiting three local precincts-— one Republican, two Democratic — Jake and Max interviewed many caucusgoers about why they decided to caucus, what issues were most important to them, and what their experience caucusing was like. In this episode, the precincts covered in Johnson County were predominantly students. The two Democratic precincts had over 700 participants in each location, with the Republican precinct turning out 15 caucusgoers. Jake and Max shed light on what caucusing in each party was like for the 2020 Iowa caucuses.