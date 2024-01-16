DITV: Nikki Haley’s confidence rises after third place finish in Iowa Caucuses
Nikki Haley lost the fight for second place in the Iowa Caucuses, but both her and her supporters feel confident in her ability to grow in support to be on the November Presidential ballot. DITV’s Ashley Weil has more on how Haley and her supporters were feeling Monday night.
