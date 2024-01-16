Asa Hutchinson drops primary bid following disappointing caucus results

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he suspended his Republican primary campaign on Tuesday after disappointing turnout in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

Hutchinson campaigned on offering an alternative to Former President Donald Trump, he was the last holdout of several “never Trump” candidates who pointedly attempted to offer a contrast to the party’s frontrunner.

“My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in lowa,” Hutchinson said in a written statement on Tuesday. “I stand by the campaign I ran. I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country’s future.”

Hutchinson finished the Iowa caucuses with around 0.2 percent of the vote among Iowa Republican caucusgoers on Monday according to results from the Iowa Republican Party reporting portal.

Just five days before the Iowa caucuses and the day of a televised CNN debate in Des Moines, Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced his campaign’s suspension.

On Monday, Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his campaign’s suspension after unofficial results showed that Ramaswamy failed to win the Iowa caucuses like he had projected, instead he garnered around 8 percent of the vote among Iowa Republican caucusgoers.