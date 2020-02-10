Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving with revoked license

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl dribbles during a men’s basketball match between Iowa and Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl dribbles during a men’s basketball match between Iowa and Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl dribbles during a men’s basketball match between Iowa and Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 8 + 2? Send Email Cancel

University of Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl was arrested early Monday morning for driving with a revoked license due to an OWI charge he received in September.

RELATED: Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl accused of drunk driving

According to the arrest affidavit, Pemsl, 22, was stopped by law enforcement at 1:02 a.m. Monday at South Riverside Drive and Highway 1 West for a broken taillight cover. Pemsl gave the deputy an Iowa ID card after being pulled over and said he did not have a driver’s license.

Pemsl had his license revoked Sept. 20 when he failed a breathalyzer test with a .151 percent breath-alcohol concentration, resulting in a first-offense OWI charge. His license was revoked from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 28.