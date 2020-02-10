Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving with revoked license
February 10, 2020
University of Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl was arrested early Monday morning for driving with a revoked license due to an OWI charge he received in September.
According to the arrest affidavit, Pemsl, 22, was stopped by law enforcement at 1:02 a.m. Monday at South Riverside Drive and Highway 1 West for a broken taillight cover. Pemsl gave the deputy an Iowa ID card after being pulled over and said he did not have a driver’s license.
Pemsl had his license revoked Sept. 20 when he failed a breathalyzer test with a .151 percent breath-alcohol concentration, resulting in a first-offense OWI charge. His license was revoked from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 28.
