Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving with revoked license

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl dribbles during a men's basketball match between Iowa and Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl dribbles during a men’s basketball match between Iowa and Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Shivansh Ahuja

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl dribbles during a men’s basketball match between Iowa and Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Shivansh Ahuja

Shivansh Ahuja

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl dribbles during a men’s basketball match between Iowa and Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Kayli Reese, Managing Editor
February 10, 2020

University of Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl was arrested early Monday morning for driving with a revoked license due to an OWI charge he received in September.

RELATED: Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl accused of drunk driving

According to the arrest affidavit, Pemsl, 22, was stopped by law enforcement at 1:02 a.m. Monday at South Riverside Drive and Highway 1 West for a broken taillight cover. Pemsl gave the deputy an Iowa ID card after being pulled over and said he did not have a driver’s license.

Pemsl had his license revoked Sept. 20 when he failed a breathalyzer test with a .151 percent breath-alcohol concentration, resulting in a first-offense OWI charge. His license was revoked from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 28.

