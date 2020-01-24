Photos: Women’s Basketball vs Ohio State (1/23/19)

The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 77-68, marking Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder's 200th Big Ten win.

Katie Goodale , Photo Editor
January 24, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Updated on

Iowa+Guard+Kathleen+Doyle+cheers+as+she+walks+onto+the+court+during+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+vs.+Ohio+State+in+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Thursday+Jan.+23%2C+2020.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buckeyes+77-68.+Doyle+scored+26+points+during+the+game.
Gallery|24 Photos
Katie Goodale
Iowa Guard Kathleen Doyle cheers as she walks onto the court during Iowa women’s basketball vs. Ohio State in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 77-68. Doyle scored 26 points during the game.
Facebook Comments