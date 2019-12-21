Elizabeth Warren calls out corruption at North Liberty town hall

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren pounded her anti-corruption plans at a North Liberty town hall on Saturday, defending her plan to invest more money into social programs and climate change initiatives.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. waves to the audience following a town hall event at North Central Junior High School in North Liberty on Saturday, December 21, 2019. (Wyatt Dlouhy/The Daily Iowan)

Dee Kaefring is a retired nurse who is considering to support Sen. Elizabeth Warren on caucus night. Kaefring said she saw the downfalls of the health-care industry firsthand, and that she likes Warren’s Medicare for all plan.

“I think that the staffing ratio of nurses and patients can always get improvement,” said Kaefring at a Warren town hall in North Liberty. “The nurses are stretched so thin.”

Kaefring, 68, worked for 35 years at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in nurseries and at the High-Risk Obstetric Clinic. She said she caucused for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016, and that she’s considering supporting him again if she doesn’t commit to Warren.

“I just like her thing — ‘I have a plan for that,’” Kaefring said

The presidential hopeful stuck closely to her plans to end government corruption under the current administration when answering ten questions at a Dec. 21 town hall at North Central Junior High.

Warren was asked questions on topics ranging from high prescription prices to climate change and pounded her plans to implement a two-cent wealth tax and to break up large corporations.

“If the best Democrats can offer is business as usual after Donald Trump, then Democrats will lose,” Warren said.

Warren only addressed President Trump by name twice, talking mostly about corrupt politicians in Washington D.C. who oppose corporate regulations — corporations including prescription drug and oil companies, explaining billions of dollars in profits for health-insurance providers and reluctance on placing environmental regulation on big-agriculture companies, Warren said.

Warren’s two-cent wealth tax, according to her plan, would pay for universal free college and childcare and broad student-loan debt cancellation. She addressed the criticism on the amount of money she wants to invest into social programs and climate change initiatives, saying that spending money is critical for future generations.

“Before anybody pulls out a hanky to worry about the fact that health-insurance companies might not make the profits they intended to make, we’re talking about roughly $20 billion in profits last year,” Warren said defending Medicare for all.

With 44 days until the Iowa caucuses, Warren has been taking more questions at town halls and continues to rail her message of “big structural change.”

Warren’s visit comes two days after the Dec. 19 Democratic presidential debates. Warren and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a long-anticipated altercation on stage, where Warren called out Buttigieg for holding closed fundraisers in wine caves. Buttigieg snapped back, accusing Warren of taking money from high-dollar donors during her run for the Massachusetts senate seat.

James Durling, 25, said he thinks Buttigieg did more damage to his campaign than to Warren’s campaign during the debate, saying Buttigieg’s comments were hypocritical.

“He’s lived a much more privileged life than she has, and she earned most of that wealth much later in her life, whereas, you know, he’s very well off compared to where she was at when she was the same age,” said Durling, a long-time North Liberty resident.

In the November Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN poll, Buttigieg was leading Warren for the first time, with 25 percent of likely caucus-goers naming him as their first choice.

Durling said he’s committed to caucus for Warren and that this was the first event featuring a 2020 candidate he’s been to so far. Durling attended the event with his mother, Teresa Durling, and both said they’re not worried about poll numbers and think Warren has the most detailed plans out of the other candidates. They said that she is one of the more electable candidates.

“I like her upbringing and her education, you know, that she came from nothing pretty much and then got herself through school and did so well,” Teresa said.