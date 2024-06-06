The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Jen Llewellyn named Iowa women's gymnastics' next head coach
Miller-Meeks overcomes right-wing primary challenge
Mandi Remington unseats incumbent Royceann Porter in Johnson County Board of Supervisors primary election
UI Health Care announces North Liberty campus to open summer 2025
Trump’s conviction remains rallying cry at Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride
Advertisement

Jen Llewellyn named Iowa women’s gymnastics’ next head coach

Llewellyn arrives at Iowa City following 12 years at the helm at Lindenwood University and the University of Washington.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
June 6, 2024
Iowa+all-around+gymnast+Emily+Erb+competes+on+floor+during+a+gymnastics+meet+between+No.+20+Iowa+and+No.+41+Southern+Utah+at+Xtream+Arena+in+Coralville+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+26%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Thunderbirds%2C+195.800+to+195.425.+Erb+scored+9.850+on+her+floor+routine%2C+placing+fifth+in+the+meet.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.

Less than one month after Larissa Libby’s resignation, the Iowa women’s gymnastics team has found a new head coach in Jen Llewellyn. The announcement Thursday marks the fifth head coach in program history and a fresh start for the squad after an internal investigation in the spring. 

A former All-American on bars at Oregon State, Llewellyn arrives at Iowa following previous head coaching gigs at Lindenwood University and the University of Washington. While at the helm for the Division II Lions, she earned back-to-back Coach of the Year Honors from USA Gymnastics, leading the team to six straight conference titles and a trio of USAG National Championships. 

In her three seasons with the Huskies, Llewellyn posted three consecutive second-round NCAA regional appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2023. 

“We are truly excited to welcome Jen to the Hawkeye family,” Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement. “In addition to her competitive success, she is known for her ability to create an environment where student-athletes succeed in all phases of their collegiate experience.” 

On March 28, Iowa announced it would begin an internal investigation into the women’s gymnastics team, in particular the squad’s environment and culture under Libby, who was placed on administrative leave as a non-disciplinary measure. On May 13, Libby announced her resignation. Hawkeye Athletics deemed its investigation closed. 

After topping then 21st-ranked Washington to open last season, the Gymhawks failed to achieve another ranked victory, dropping four of their final six meets. In the Big Ten Championships in March, Iowa placed tenth. Two-time All-American Adeline Kenlin suffered a season-ending injury during the matchup against the Huskies but announced she will return for a fifth season. The Gymhawks are searching for their first top-three finish in the Big Ten Championships since 2022 and their first regular season conference title since 2021. 

“The tradition at Iowa is evident and I am excited to build off the strong foundation that has been laid by the past and present women who have built it,” Llewellyn said. “It is the best time in history to be a woman in sport and to see the commitment to women’s sports at Iowa is extremely inspiring. There are many opportunities in front of us and I am eager to be a part of the journey that is Iowa gymnastics.” 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest News
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions during an interview at the Longworth House Office Building in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Miller-Meeks overcomes right-wing primary challenge
Mandi Remington and supporters react to poll results during a watch party for Mandi Remington at The Green House in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Remington placed third overall, becoming the only non-incumbent in the democratic race to win a nomination.
Mandi Remington unseats incumbent Royceann Porter in Johnson County Board of Supervisors primary election
The University of Iowa Stead Family Childrens Hospital is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
UI Health Care announces North Liberty campus to open summer 2025
More in Sports
Iowa tight end Erick All lunges forward to score a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa football announces kickoff times for five home games
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Former Iowa women's gymnastics coach Larissa Libby signs settlement after her resignation
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort celebrates after grabbing the game-sealing rebound during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 90-81.
Iowa men's basketball's Payton Sandfort forgoes NBA draft for another season with the Hawkeyes
More in Women's Gymnastics
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women’s gymnastics head coach Larissa Libby resigns
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.
Four Iowa gymnasts conclude season in NCAA Regional
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa Athletics to conduct independent review of women’s gymnastics program  
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in