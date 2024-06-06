Jen Llewellyn named Iowa women’s gymnastics’ next head coach

Less than one month after Larissa Libby’s resignation, the Iowa women’s gymnastics team has found a new head coach in Jen Llewellyn. The announcement Thursday marks the fifth head coach in program history and a fresh start for the squad after an internal investigation in the spring.

A former All-American on bars at Oregon State, Llewellyn arrives at Iowa following previous head coaching gigs at Lindenwood University and the University of Washington. While at the helm for the Division II Lions, she earned back-to-back Coach of the Year Honors from USA Gymnastics, leading the team to six straight conference titles and a trio of USAG National Championships.

In her three seasons with the Huskies, Llewellyn posted three consecutive second-round NCAA regional appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2023.

“We are truly excited to welcome Jen to the Hawkeye family,” Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement. “In addition to her competitive success, she is known for her ability to create an environment where student-athletes succeed in all phases of their collegiate experience.”

On March 28, Iowa announced it would begin an internal investigation into the women’s gymnastics team, in particular the squad’s environment and culture under Libby, who was placed on administrative leave as a non-disciplinary measure. On May 13, Libby announced her resignation. Hawkeye Athletics deemed its investigation closed.

After topping then 21st-ranked Washington to open last season, the Gymhawks failed to achieve another ranked victory, dropping four of their final six meets. In the Big Ten Championships in March, Iowa placed tenth. Two-time All-American Adeline Kenlin suffered a season-ending injury during the matchup against the Huskies but announced she will return for a fifth season. The Gymhawks are searching for their first top-three finish in the Big Ten Championships since 2022 and their first regular season conference title since 2021.

“The tradition at Iowa is evident and I am excited to build off the strong foundation that has been laid by the past and present women who have built it,” Llewellyn said. “It is the best time in history to be a woman in sport and to see the commitment to women’s sports at Iowa is extremely inspiring. There are many opportunities in front of us and I am eager to be a part of the journey that is Iowa gymnastics.”