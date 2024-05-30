Former Iowa women’s gymnastics coach Larissa Libby signs settlement after her resignation

The university announced on Thursday that Libby had signed a settlement agreement as part of her resignation as head coach weeks after Iowa women’s gymnastics coach Larissa Libby announced her resignation. The settlement will pay Libby a total of $449,000, plus an additional payout of her $173, 349 salary.

The settlement also includes $330,000 in “liquidated damages” due to the clause in her contract that stated “termination by university without cause.” Libby will also receive supplemental pay of $79,350, with an additional $39,650 going to the Newkirk Zwagerman law firm.

The agreement also states that Libby is not allowed to sue the university, State of Iowa, Board of Regents or any of its employees or affiliates for any grievances arising from her employment. She will also not be allowed to accept any future job from the university or reenter any athletic facilities without prior consent from the university.

“Unauthorized entry into such facilities will be considered a breach of this agreement and may subject (Libby) to legal action, including an action to recover any compensation paid out pursuant this agreement,” the statement read.

Libby resigned from the program on May 13 after being placed on administrative leave one month prior due to allegations of mistreatment within her program. She was nearing the end of her 20th season as head coach and 24th overall with the Hawkeyes.