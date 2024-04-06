Four Iowa gymnasts conclude season in NCAA Regional

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team sent four athletes to represent the program at the 2024 NCAA Regional in California on Friday.

Iowa third-year Ilka Juk joined second-years Karina Muñoz, Bailey Libby, and Emily Erb for the GymHawks. Erb and Juk earned top 10 finishes.

Session One

Representing the first rotation was Juk on the beam. Scoring a 9.900, Juk earned a sixth-place finish in session one. This was the sixth time this season Juk earned a 9.900 or better on this event.

On the second rotation of the session, Erb represented the GymHawks once again, this time on the floor. There, Erb earned a ninth-place finish in the session with a score of 9.900 — the fifth time this season the second-year has achieved that number.

Wrapping up the session for Iowa was Libby in rotation four. Trying a new floor routine, Libby scored a 9.850 for the GymHawks.

Session Two

Muñoz was the only GymHawk to perform in the second session.

The all-around gymnast started her evening on bars, scoring a 9.850. She followed up a fall on her beam routine with a score of 9.775 on the floor and capped off her night on the vault apparatus, scoring a 9.825.

Muñoz finished the evening with an all-around score of 38.750.