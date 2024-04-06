The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Four Iowa gymnasts conclude season in NCAA Regional

Second-year Emily Erb and third-year Ilka Juk earned top-10 finishes in their rotations.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
April 6, 2024
Iowa+all-around+gymnast+Emily+Erb+competes+on+floor+during+a+gymnastics+meet+between+No.+20+Iowa+and+No.+41+Southern+Utah+at+Xtream+Arena+in+Coralville+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+26%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Thunderbirds%2C+195.800+to+195.425.+Erb+scored+9.850+on+her+floor+routine%2C+placing+fifth+in+the+meet.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team sent four athletes to represent the program at the 2024 NCAA Regional in California on Friday.

Iowa third-year Ilka Juk joined second-years Karina Muñoz, Bailey Libby, and Emily Erb for the GymHawks. Erb and Juk earned top 10 finishes.

Session One

Representing the first rotation was Juk on the beam. Scoring a 9.900, Juk earned a sixth-place finish in session one. This was the sixth time this season Juk earned a 9.900 or better on this event. 

On the second rotation of the session, Erb represented the GymHawks once again, this time on the floor. There, Erb earned a ninth-place finish in the session with a score of 9.900 — the fifth time this season the second-year has achieved that number. 

Wrapping up the session for Iowa was Libby in rotation four. Trying a new floor routine, Libby scored a 9.850 for the GymHawks. 

Session Two

Muñoz was the only GymHawk to perform in the second session.

The all-around gymnast started her evening on bars, scoring a 9.850. She followed up a fall on her beam routine with a score of 9.775 on the floor and capped off her night on the vault apparatus, scoring a 9.825.

Muñoz finished the evening with an all-around score of 38.750.
About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
