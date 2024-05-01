UI College of Pharmacy announces second dean candidate

Michelle Chui, a distinguished professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, was announced Wednesday as the second finalist in the University of Iowa’s search for a new dean of the College of Pharmacy.

The announcement comes after the first finalist for the position, Jill Kolesar, was announced Sunday. The search, conducted by a UI search committee, will announce three finalist candidates for the position.

Alongside her role as a distinguished professor, Chui is the director of the Sonderegger Research Center for Improved Medication Outcomes.

Chui also serves as co-director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Research TL1 program and the Collaborative Center for Health Equity, according to Iowa Now.

Chui is set to meet with faculty, staff, and students during an open forum from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The open forum will be held in the College of Pharmacy, located at 180 S. Grand Ave., in room 210.

Faculty, staff, and students are able to join in person or via Zoom.

Kolesar’s open forum was held on Monday, where she met with students, faculty, and staff.

Former dean of the College of Pharmacy Donald Letendre announced his resignation in October 2023, but will continue as a tenured professor following his departure from the position this summer.

Letendre is the longest-serving dean in the college’s history, with 17 years in his position.





