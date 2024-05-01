The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s comeback win over Illinois State
Repeal of gender balance law threatens Iowa women’s future in politics, experts say
Herky On Parade 2024 statues to be revealed Wednesday
Photos: Making the Maroons
Pro-Palestine protesters call on Miller-Meeks, Speaker Johnson for an end of U.S. aid to Israel
Advertisement

UI College of Pharmacy announces second dean candidate

Michelle Chui will meet faculty, staff, and students during an open forum on Thursday.
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
May 1, 2024
Iowa+Now
Iowa Now

Michelle Chui, a distinguished professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, was announced Wednesday as the second finalist in the University of Iowa’s search for a new dean of the College of Pharmacy.

The announcement comes after the first finalist for the position, Jill Kolesar, was announced Sunday. The search, conducted by a UI search committee, will announce three finalist candidates for the position. 

Alongside her role as a distinguished professor, Chui is the director of the Sonderegger Research Center for Improved Medication Outcomes.

Chui also serves as co-director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Research TL1 program and the Collaborative Center for Health Equity, according to Iowa Now. 

Chui is set to meet with faculty, staff, and students during an open forum from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The open forum will be held in the College of Pharmacy, located at 180 S. Grand Ave., in room 210. 

Faculty, staff, and students are able to join in person or via Zoom.

Kolesar’s open forum was held on Monday, where she met with students, faculty, and staff.

Former dean of the College of Pharmacy Donald Letendre announced his resignation in October 2023, but will continue as a tenured professor following his departure from the position this summer.

Letendre is the longest-serving dean in the college’s history, with 17 years in his position.
More to Discover
More in Campus
Herky statues are seen on the floor of the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Monday, April 29, 2024. The Herkys will be unveiled around Johnson County on Wednesday.
100 new Herky statues revealed across Johnson County
A member of Raygun staff works on Hannah Stuelke shirts at the Raygun Printing Facility in Des Moines on Feb. 9, 2024. Raygun increased their supply of Stuelke shirts following her record-breaking 47 point game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena the previous night.
Basketball to business: Caitlin Clark’s economic impact
Senators follow along during the University Faculty Senate Meeting in the Old Capitol Building on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
UI Faculty Senate elects new officers for 2024-25 academic year
More in Higher Education
Linda Kroon speaks about the history of the Women’s Resource & Action Center program at the Women’s Resource & Action Center Home on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Kroon has served as the director of WRAC since 2011.
From music to mentorship: Linda Kroon’s journey to director of WRAC
University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson observes a Board of Regents meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Female leadership at the UI sees increase over past decade
Carpentry apprentices work on constructing scaffold during a class at the Five Rivers Carpenters JATC training facility in Cedar Rapids on Friday, April 19, 2024.
Iowa trade worker registration increases, UI seeks students for pre-apprenticeship
More in News
An Iowa City police car is seen on March 2, 2023.
Iowa City police seeks new officers in hopes to reach full staffing levels
Protesters wait for the start of a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.
Students plan three-day solidarity event on Pentacrest for pro-Palestine encampments across US
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics building is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2023.
UI researchers identify brain area affected by Parkinson’s treatment side effects
About the Contributor
Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in