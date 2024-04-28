The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

UI College of Pharmacy announces first candidate for dean position

The college plans on announcing the names of three possible candidates for the dean position.
Theron Luett, News Reporter
April 28, 2024
The University of Iowa announced its first finalist candidate, Jill Kolesar, for the College of Pharmacy dean position on Sunday.

Kolesar currently works as a research professor at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, where she oversees a staff of 24, according to her curriculum resume. Kolesar also holds multiple administrative positions, such as co-leader of the school’s Translational Oncology Research Program.

She has more than 20 years of academic leadership experience, as well as experience with oncology drug development and precision medicine.

The former College of Pharmacy Dean Donald Letendre announced his resignation in October 2023 after 17 years in the position. Letendre said he will return to the UI as a professor after a new dean is hired.

The university will host Kolesar for a campus visit on April 29, where she will meet with faculty, students, and staff.

The university will hold an open forum on April 29 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Students may attend in person or on Zoom.

According to the UI, three final candidates have been selected for on-campus interviews, each being held this week. Although the candidates will not be announced until the day before their campus visit, the visit dates will be held on May 2-6.
