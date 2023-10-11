UI College of Pharmacy Dean Donald Letendre to step down after 17 years

Donald Letendre, the current longest-serving dean at the University of Iowa, is stepping down this summer after 17 years in his position.

Letendre is stepping down in summer 2024 as dean of the College of Pharmacy. He will stay on as a tenured professor at the college and looks forward to additional lecturing and writing.

Letendre joined the university in 2007 as a tenured professor and dean, becoming the ninth dean in the College of Pharmacy’s history since its opening in 1885.

During his time as dean, Letendre advocated, planned, and oversaw the construction of the new UI College of Pharmacy building, located at 180 S. Grand Ave.

“We have developed during my time a very avant-garde curriculum in our professional degree program,” Letendre said.

Additionally, Letendre’s presence as dean has also helped make substantial changes to the college’s graduate programs.

Letendre created a framework for UI Pharmaceuticals, incorporating the former units of Pharmaceutical Services and Center for Advanced Drug Development to achieve business growth and become the world’s only drug manufacturing facility housed in a college of pharmacy.

Letendre also shepherded an innovative doctor of pharmacy curriculum, fostered alumni engagement, and created a culture of philanthropy among many other accomplishments.

After stepping down from his position as dean, Letendre said he will spend more time with his four children and 11 grandchildren, as well as pursue writing.

“I am a very family-oriented individual, and I would like to believe that we have created within the college a wonderful sense of family and community,” Letendre said.

Letendre said the wonderful faculty, staff, and students that he has been associated with in his 17 years at the college have helped him accomplish so much.

“I feel very honored and privileged to have served as dean of our College of Pharmacy and I walk away feeling extraordinarily good,” Letendre said.