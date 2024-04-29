The Daily Iowan
DITV: You Have the Right to an Attorney– and a Hefty Bill
Iowa has some of the highest fees in the country for defendants choosing to use public defenders, preventing some from moving on with their lives after acquittal.
Jayce Bertrand
,
DITV Reporter
April 29, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: House Speaker Mike Johnson Attracts Protestors in Iowa City
DITV: Board of Regents members converge at Iowa State
DITV: Students Concerned about Proposed Parking Changes
More in DITV News
DITV: Behind the Designs at UI's Recycled Runway Fashion Show
DITV: Iowa City International Documentary Film Festival returns for it's 19th year
DITV: Take Back the Night Returns to UI Campus
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
