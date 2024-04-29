The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: You Have the Right to an Attorney– and a Hefty Bill

Iowa has some of the highest fees in the country for defendants choosing to use public defenders, preventing some from moving on with their lives after acquittal.
Byline photo of Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
April 29, 2024
Jayce Bertrand
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
